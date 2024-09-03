LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $204,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,610,000 after acquiring an additional 175,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LendingClub by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

