Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $47.98.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.