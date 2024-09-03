Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Featured Stories

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

