Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Down 5.2% in August

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LTH opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

