Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,488,000.

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28. Life360 has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

