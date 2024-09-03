Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of Life360 stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28. Life360 has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $41.17.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
