LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

