Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 515.90 ($6.78) and last traded at GBX 514.99 ($6.77). Approximately 9,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.65).
Literacy Capital Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 508.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.87 million, a PE ratio of 643.74 and a beta of -0.24.
About Literacy Capital
Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.
