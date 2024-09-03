London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 1,515 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.50 ($134.78), for a total value of £155,287.50 ($204,191.32).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.15 ($134.32), for a total transaction of £572,040 ($752,189.35).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($130.99), for a total transaction of £465,922.74 ($612,653.18).

On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($131.30), for a total transaction of £516,424.20 ($679,058.78).

On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($131.27), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,709,908.72).

On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($130.52), for a total value of £1,147,544.86 ($1,508,934.73).

On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($127.85), for a total value of £1,166,760 ($1,534,201.18).

On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($125.98), for a total value of £5,802,828.46 ($7,630,280.68).

On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($124.55), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,639,945.09).

On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($124.12), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,453,644.75).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($124.00), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,439,346.22).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at £101.55 ($133.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,936 ($104.35) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($145.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,649.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,378.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,358.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,695.65%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($109.76).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

