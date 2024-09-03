Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading 0.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $249.06 and last traded at $248.50. 2,587,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,522,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

