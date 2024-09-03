Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,282,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 6,685,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.