M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 10th (NYSE:MBAVU)

M3-Brigade Acquisition V’s (NYSE:MBAVU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 10th. M3-Brigade Acquisition V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During M3-Brigade Acquisition V’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

M3-Brigade Acquisition V stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

See Also

