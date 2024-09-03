Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 12,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 200.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 230,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 153,789 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 56.1% in the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 606,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 218,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

