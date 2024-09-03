Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 12,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 200.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 230,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 153,789 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 56.1% in the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 606,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 218,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Stock Performance
Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.