Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.