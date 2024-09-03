Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MAMA opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.
Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
