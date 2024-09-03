Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of MAMA opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

