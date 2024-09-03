Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02). 425,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 360,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 47.63. The company has a market cap of £1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.41.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

