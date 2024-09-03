Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

