Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $95.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

