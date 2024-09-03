Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PEB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

