Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $544,000 Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gentherm by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,050. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

