Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kennametal by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

