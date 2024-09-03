Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $546,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,157 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

MTDR opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

