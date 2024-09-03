Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $562,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cable One by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 2.5 %

Cable One stock opened at $352.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.68 and a twelve month high of $671.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.43 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

