Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.