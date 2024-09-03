Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $27,562,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,340 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

