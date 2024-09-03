Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,563 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,027 shares of company stock valued at $383,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

