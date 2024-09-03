Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $549,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,505,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,778 shares of company stock worth $14,892,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.