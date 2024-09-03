Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $556,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSD opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.04. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

