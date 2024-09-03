Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 2,858 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 219.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average is $200.93. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,132 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

