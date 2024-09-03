Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,356 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 1,020,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 62.7% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 203,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 78,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

