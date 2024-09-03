Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,396 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 71.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 51.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MBC stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

