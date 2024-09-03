Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,453 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,622,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

