Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,543 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANC shares. Stephens cut their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

