Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,601 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 129,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

