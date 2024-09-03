Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 466 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,760,000 after buying an additional 153,530 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Ingevity by 2,449.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NGVT opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

