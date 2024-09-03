Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 521 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JOE opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

