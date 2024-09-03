Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 803 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

