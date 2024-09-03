Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 814 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Knowles by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Knowles Stock Down 0.1 %
KN opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.73.
Insider Activity at Knowles
In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KN
Knowles Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knowles
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.