MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of MasTec worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6,849.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 78,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.07 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

