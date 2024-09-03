McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

