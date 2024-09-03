MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

