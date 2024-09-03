Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3,580.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

