MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading 0.1% Higher

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.23. 82,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

