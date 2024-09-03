MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

