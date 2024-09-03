Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Up 2.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 33,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 35,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Montage Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.