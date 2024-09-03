Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

