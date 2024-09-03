National Bank Financial Weighs in on Metals Acquisition Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 675,340 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,141,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

