National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,566,000 after acquiring an additional 964,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

