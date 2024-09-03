National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.94.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.28%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

