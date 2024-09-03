Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 174,576 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $40,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 98.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

