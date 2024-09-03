Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 50,089 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

