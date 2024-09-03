Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $40,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

